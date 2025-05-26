Employees Retirement System of Texas Buys 28,075 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Employees Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 1,321.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 30,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,075 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $51,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MELI. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in MercadoLibre by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,328,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter valued at $4,923,000. Paragon Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 58.5% during the 4th quarter. Paragon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,784,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the period. Vinland Capital Management Gestora de Recursos LTDA. purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter worth about $63,613,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,619,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MELI. Benchmark downgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “cautious” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,350.00 to $2,760.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,640.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,572.86.

MELI stock opened at $2,507.83 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $127.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2,190.01 and its 200 day moving average is $2,018.86. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,550.00 and a 52 week high of $2,635.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.25.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $9.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.82 by $1.92. The firm had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 51.89% and a net margin of 9.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.78 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 43.96 earnings per share for the current year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

