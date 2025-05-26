ABLE Financial Group LLC Increases Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

ABLE Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,571 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the quarter. ABLE Financial Group LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in KLA by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 48 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in KLA during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in KLA during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD increased its holdings in KLA by 160.0% during the 4th quarter. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in shares of KLA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

KLAC stock opened at $757.17 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.13 billion, a PE ratio of 31.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.40. KLA Co. has a 12-month low of $551.33 and a 12-month high of $896.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $695.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $691.87.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $8.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.08 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 108.60% and a net margin of 29.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 31.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th will be given a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 19th. This is a boost from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.70. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is 27.63%.

KLA announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, April 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KLAC. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $725.00 target price (down previously from $875.00) on shares of KLA in a report on Friday, March 28th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on KLA from $700.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $830.00 target price on shares of KLA in a report on Thursday, May 1st. TD Cowen upped their target price on KLA from $770.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on KLA from $750.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KLA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $799.58.

In other news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 10,802 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $683.30, for a total transaction of $7,381,006.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,803,042. This represents a 12.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 7,008 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $724.62, for a total value of $5,078,136.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,798 shares in the company, valued at $20,867,606.76. The trade was a 19.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KLA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB and Component Inspection.

