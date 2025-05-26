Employees Retirement System of Texas Has $61.01 Million Stock Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Employees Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,591,235 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,129 shares during the quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.12% of Schlumberger worth $61,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 4th quarter worth about $735,398,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Schlumberger by 12,289.6% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 13,043,359 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $500,082,000 after acquiring an additional 12,938,082 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 75,986,195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,913,312,000 after acquiring an additional 5,225,828 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 3,112.1% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,627,051 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $139,059,000 after purchasing an additional 3,514,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Schlumberger by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 28,737,703 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,101,804,000 after purchasing an additional 3,119,543 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of Schlumberger stock opened at $33.66 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Schlumberger Limited has a 12-month low of $31.11 and a 12-month high of $50.94. The company has a market cap of $45.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82, a PEG ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.06.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $8.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.64 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 21.90%. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 4th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.64%.

Insider Activity at Schlumberger

In other Schlumberger news, insider Aparna Raman sold 25,133 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total transaction of $1,062,623.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,311,990.68. This represents a 44.75% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Gavin Rennick sold 26,990 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.92, for a total value of $1,104,430.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,192,657.28. The trade was a 33.50% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Schlumberger from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Schlumberger from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Schlumberger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.44.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

