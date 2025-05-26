Employees Retirement System of Texas Acquires 33,000 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Employees Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 30.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 141,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,000 shares during the quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.34% of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust worth $80,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock opened at $544.66 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70 and a beta of 1.07. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $458.82 and a twelve month high of $624.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $525.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $562.33.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

