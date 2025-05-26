Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Holdings Decreased by Employees Retirement System of Texas

Employees Retirement System of Texas reduced its holdings in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 230,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,556 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $5,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,095,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $564,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755,684 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Kimco Realty by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,592,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $411,179,000 after acquiring an additional 377,074 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,383,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $407,301,000 after acquiring an additional 2,692,258 shares in the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 16,578,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $388,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Kimco Realty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $363,436,000. 89.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 17th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Kimco Realty from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Kimco Realty from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.68.

Kimco Realty Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of NYSE:KIM opened at $20.48 on Monday. Kimco Realty Corp has a 12 month low of $17.93 and a 12 month high of $25.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.20. The firm has a market cap of $13.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 3.82%. The business had revenue of $536.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. Kimco Realty’s revenue for the quarter was up 965.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kimco Realty Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is currently 129.87%.

Kimco Realty Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

