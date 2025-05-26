Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. Buys Shares of 2,359 Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV)

Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIOV. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 110,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,309,000 after purchasing an additional 13,168 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 167,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,597,000 after purchasing an additional 3,725 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $243,000. Finally, Keyvantage Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,481,000.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VIOV opened at $81.09 on Monday. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a one year low of $70.61 and a one year high of $102.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 1.08.

About Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (VIOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Value index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of small-cap value companies selected from the S&P 600. VIOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

