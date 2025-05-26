Chelsea Counsel Co. Increases Position in Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV)

Chelsea Counsel Co. increased its stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV – Free Report) by 50.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,250 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 750 shares during the quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co.’s holdings in Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF were worth $41,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF by 199.8% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $117,000.

Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF stock opened at $17.41 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.33. The company has a market cap of $628.33 million, a P/E ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 0.71. Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.19 and a fifty-two week high of $19.38.

Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF Company Profile

The Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF (DIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks an equally weighted index of 50 high-dividend, low-volatility securities. DIV was launched on Mar 11, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

