HWG Holdings LP Reduces Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

HWG Holdings LP trimmed its position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 858 shares during the period. Moody’s accounts for approximately 1.5% of HWG Holdings LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. HWG Holdings LP’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $4,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCO. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $988,750,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 92,060.2% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 612,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $290,112,000 after purchasing an additional 612,200 shares during the period. Amundi boosted its position in Moody’s by 73.6% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,131,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $534,255,000 after buying an additional 479,599 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Moody’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $150,376,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Moody’s by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,776,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $841,050,000 after buying an additional 302,453 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 415 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $437.80, for a total value of $181,687.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,690 shares in the company, valued at $27,445,682. The trade was a 0.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MCO stock opened at $470.19 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Moody’s Co. has a twelve month low of $378.71 and a twelve month high of $531.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $452.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $473.18. The stock has a market cap of $84.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.72, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.40.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The business services provider reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.25. Moody’s had a net margin of 29.03% and a return on equity of 58.94%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 13.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.47%.

MCO has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $585.00 to $495.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Moody’s from $533.00 to $468.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Barclays cut their price target on Moody’s from $570.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 4th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Moody’s from $510.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Moody’s from $575.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $515.87.

Moody’s Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody’s Analytics and Moody’s Investors Services. The Moody’s Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

