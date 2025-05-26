LM Advisors LLC Purchases 261 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

LM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust accounts for about 1.0% of LM Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. LM Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $5,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 650.0% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC now owns 60 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 60.5% during the fourth quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 69 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of DIA opened at $416.33 on Monday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $366.32 and a 12-month high of $451.55. The company has a market cap of $38.03 billion, a PE ratio of 22.17 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $408.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $426.61.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

