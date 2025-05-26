International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Stake Increased by LM Advisors LLC

LM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 231.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,358 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,838 shares during the period. LM Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 495,574 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,942,000 after purchasing an additional 4,131 shares during the period. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $242,000. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $373,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in International Business Machines by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 811,062 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $178,296,000 after buying an additional 49,591 shares during the period. Finally, Mufg Securities Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,000,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Insider Transactions at International Business Machines

In other International Business Machines news, SVP Robert David Thomas sold 26,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.01, for a total value of $6,715,644.43. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,007 shares in the company, valued at $11,387,221.07. This trade represents a 37.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on IBM shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $320.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen cut International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $249.06.

Read Our Latest Analysis on IBM

International Business Machines Price Performance

NYSE IBM opened at $258.79 on Monday. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $163.53 and a 1 year high of $269.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $245.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $238.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The company has a market cap of $240.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.37, a P/E/G ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.64.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $14.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.41 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 38.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.78 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be given a $1.68 dividend. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.67. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 115.66%.

International Business Machines Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.