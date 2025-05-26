LM Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

LM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 240.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,957 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,914 shares during the quarter. LM Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Collier Financial purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. bought a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PepsiCo Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $129.34 on Monday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $127.75 and a twelve month high of $180.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $139.53 and its 200 day moving average is $148.20. The company has a market cap of $177.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.47.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.01). PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 58.87%. The firm had revenue of $17.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.4225 per share. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. This represents a $5.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 83.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas reduced their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $162.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $171.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. Dbs Bank downgraded PepsiCo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on PepsiCo from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.69.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Stories

