Sculati Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Sculati Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 193.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,512 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,643 shares during the quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 951 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 933 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 984 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.3%

NYSEARCA:SCHM opened at $26.81 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.51. The company has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 1.08. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $22.41 and a twelve month high of $30.28.

About Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

