26,537 Shares in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Acquired by Yoffe Investment Management LLC

Yoffe Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 26,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $686,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 80.6% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 73,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,899,000 after purchasing an additional 32,779 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 129.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 19,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 10,895 shares during the period. Somerset Group LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 93.1% during the 4th quarter. Somerset Group LLC now owns 12,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 6,085 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.4% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 18,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 9,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ifrah Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 105.0% in the 4th quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 40,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after buying an additional 20,817 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $23.92 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.05 and a 200-day moving average of $25.20. The company has a market capitalization of $16.48 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 1.13. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $20.04 and a 1-year high of $28.57.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

