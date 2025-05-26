SWAN Capital LLC Trims Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

SWAN Capital LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,716 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 1.4% of SWAN Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. SWAN Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 47,196,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,952,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165,222 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 107.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 4,627 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 50.7% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $80.92 on Monday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $78.66 and a 12 month high of $84.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.96.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 1st were given a $0.3151 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $3.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

