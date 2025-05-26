Heck Capital Advisors LLC Takes $251,000 Position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 126 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 122 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 621 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 403 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 608 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. 85.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on FICO shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Fair Isaac from $2,500.00 to $2,575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Fair Isaac in a report on Thursday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2,800.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Fair Isaac from $2,650.00 to $2,600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Fair Isaac from $2,116.00 to $2,293.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Fair Isaac from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $2,040.00 to $2,170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,299.31.

Fair Isaac Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of FICO opened at $1,695.15 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,923.01 and its 200 day moving average is $1,979.06. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12-month low of $1,266.72 and a 12-month high of $2,402.52. The stock has a market cap of $41.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.40.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $7.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.33 by $0.48. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 30.66% and a negative return on equity of 53.40%. The firm had revenue of $498.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Fair Isaac Co. will post 24.15 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fair Isaac news, EVP Thomas A. Bowers sold 4,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,057.05, for a total transaction of $8,386,592.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,517,016.70. This represents a 29.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William J. Lansing sold 2,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,761.13, for a total transaction of $5,205,900.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 42,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,210,495.94. The trade was a 6.56% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,933 shares of company stock worth $35,250,629. Insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FICO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.