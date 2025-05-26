WNY Asset Management LLC Has $329,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

WNY Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 19.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,662 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 275 shares during the quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of VBR opened at $187.04 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $100.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 1.06. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $160.23 and a 12 month high of $219.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $181.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $195.58.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

