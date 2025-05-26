Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Grows Stock Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 391.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 247,417 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 197,049 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $13,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Smithfield Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 286.2% during the fourth quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 475 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,646 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 325.8% during the fourth quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 511 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 98.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

TSCO opened at $49.70 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $26.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.82. Tractor Supply has a 1-year low of $46.85 and a 1-year high of $61.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The specialty retailer reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.03). Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 49.01% and a net margin of 7.40%. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. Tractor Supply’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, February 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to buy up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Tractor Supply Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 28th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is 45.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 2,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total transaction of $145,445.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,538,410.72. This represents a 8.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TSCO shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Tractor Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.02.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

