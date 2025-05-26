447 Shares in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Purchased by Putney Financial Group LLC

Putney Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 447 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. IMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Generali Investments Management Co LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 60.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on UPS shares. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of United Parcel Service from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $160.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $100.00 to $82.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Baird R W lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $126.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.26.

NYSE:UPS opened at $95.39 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.14. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $90.55 and a one year high of $148.15. The company has a market cap of $80.77 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.23.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.11. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 39.13%. The business had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 19th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.88%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.63%.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

