Bernard Wealth Management Corp. Acquires Shares of 1,151 Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,151 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Danaher by 63.3% in the 4th quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Danaher from $231.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Danaher from $260.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Danaher from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $263.24.

Danaher Price Performance

Danaher stock opened at $184.79 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $132.25 billion, a PE ratio of 35.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.80. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $171.00 and a 12 month high of $281.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $195.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $215.27.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 16.33%. Analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Danaher

In other news, Chairman Steven M. Rales sold 1,250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.74, for a total value of $245,925,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 3,105,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,036,665.92. This represents a 28.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher Paul Riley sold 15,805 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total value of $3,129,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,005,442. The trade was a 51.01% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

