Bernard Wealth Management Corp. Invests $1.22 Million in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 10,089 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,218,000. DTE Energy makes up approximately 0.6% of Bernard Wealth Management Corp.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Robbins Farley purchased a new position in DTE Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in DTE Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Colonial Trust Co SC increased its stake in DTE Energy by 1,266.7% in the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DTE Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DTE Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $88,000. 76.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DTE opened at $136.41 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $134.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.85. The stock has a market cap of $28.31 billion, a PE ratio of 20.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.71. DTE Energy has a one year low of $108.40 and a one year high of $140.39.

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 11.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.09 per share. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.92%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DTE shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on DTE Energy from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $151.00 price objective (up from $142.00) on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on DTE Energy from $136.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays downgraded DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $137.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.93.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

