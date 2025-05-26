Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV Has $1.38 Million Stock Position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV raised its position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 41.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,903 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,325 shares during the period. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in CDW were worth $1,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDW. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CDW by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,673,784 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,901,905,000 after buying an additional 99,947 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in CDW by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,535,405 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $614,220,000 after acquiring an additional 54,341 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in CDW by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,538,775 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $441,848,000 after acquiring an additional 574,444 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in CDW by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,426,746 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $422,351,000 after acquiring an additional 524,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in CDW by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,414,093 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $420,149,000 after acquiring an additional 575,333 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Get CDW alerts:

CDW Stock Down 0.7%

NASDAQ:CDW opened at $182.16 on Monday. CDW Co. has a 12-month low of $137.31 and a 12-month high of $241.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $176.10.

CDW Announces Dividend

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The information technology services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.19. CDW had a return on equity of 55.42% and a net margin of 5.13%. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that CDW Co. will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.98%.

CDW announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to purchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CDW shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on CDW from $193.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. UBS Group decreased their price target on CDW from $236.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on CDW from $222.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Citigroup increased their price target on CDW from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on CDW from $223.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.38.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CDW

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CDW news, insider Frederick J. Kulevich sold 28,159 shares of CDW stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.90, for a total transaction of $5,375,553.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,887,099.30. The trade was a 43.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Christine A. Leahy sold 40,917 shares of CDW stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.42, for a total value of $7,423,162.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 144,931 shares in the company, valued at $26,293,382.02. This represents a 22.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

CDW Profile

(Free Report)

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.