Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV Has $2.86 Million Holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 50,159 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Corteva were worth $2,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CTVA. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Corteva in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new stake in Corteva during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, LGT Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Corteva during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 81.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Corteva alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CTVA shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Corteva from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price target (up previously from $72.00) on shares of Corteva in a research report on Friday, May 9th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Corteva from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.50.

Corteva Stock Up 0.7%

CTVA opened at $69.07 on Monday. Corteva, Inc. has a one year low of $50.01 and a one year high of $69.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.49 and its 200-day moving average is $61.27. The company has a market capitalization of $47.11 billion, a PE ratio of 53.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.72.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.25. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 5.36%. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.46%.

Corteva Profile

(Free Report)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.