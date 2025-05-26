Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV Has $2.30 Million Stock Holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV raised its stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Xylem were worth $2,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new stake in Xylem in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xylem in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xylem in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Xylem by 122.4% during the fourth quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Xylem by 69.5% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Xylem alerts:

Xylem Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of XYL stock opened at $124.02 on Monday. Xylem Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.47 and a 1 year high of $144.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $117.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $30.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.89, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.10.

Xylem Announces Dividend

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.08. Xylem had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 29th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.01%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XYL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on Xylem from $152.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Xylem from $149.00 to $146.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Xylem from $143.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Xylem to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Xylem from $140.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.88.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on XYL

Xylem Profile

(Free Report)

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.