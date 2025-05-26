LifeWealth Investments LLC Acquires Shares of 7,022 Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

LifeWealth Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 7,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FITB. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $371,836,000. PL Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 4,128.0% in the 4th quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,860,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,654,000 after buying an additional 1,816,320 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $53,508,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,531,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $402,991,000 after buying an additional 1,027,044 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $38,971,000. 83.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of FITB stock opened at $37.20 on Monday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a one year low of $32.25 and a one year high of $49.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.91 and its 200 day moving average is $41.50. The company has a market capitalization of $24.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Dividend

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 17.43% and a return on equity of 14.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FITB shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $49.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.78.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.