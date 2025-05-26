Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV Raises Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,991 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Visa accounts for approximately 0.8% of Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Omnia Family Wealth LLC raised its position in Visa by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 3,526 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,237,000. XY Planning Network Inc. purchased a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at about $280,000. Yoffe Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at about $852,000. Finally, LifeWealth Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at about $398,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity
In related news, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 2,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.58, for a total value of $889,868.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 11,925 shares in the company, valued at $4,121,041.50. The trade was a 17.76% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.00, for a total transaction of $3,129,060.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,931. This represents a 94.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 121,948 shares of company stock worth $41,548,282. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.
Visa Stock Down 1.1%
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.08. Visa had a net margin of 54.27% and a return on equity of 54.79%. The firm had revenue of $9.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Visa Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 13th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Visa’s payout ratio is 23.72%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on V shares. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Visa from $331.00 to $363.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Visa from $346.00 to $384.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $362.38.
Visa Company Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
