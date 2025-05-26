Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Stock Position Raised by Skyline Advisors Inc.

Skyline Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 417.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 555,980 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 448,519 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises approximately 6.0% of Skyline Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Skyline Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $15,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHG. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.2% in the fourth quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 758.6% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 301,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,397,000 after buying an additional 266,200 shares during the period. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 292.7% during the fourth quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 1,532,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142,247 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 363.6% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 421,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,751,000 after acquiring an additional 330,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 5,976 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHG opened at $26.96 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.34 and a beta of 1.17. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $21.37 and a 12-month high of $29.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.32 and its 200-day moving average is $26.99.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.