3,316 Shares in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Acquired by Brucke Financial Inc.

Brucke Financial Inc. bought a new position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 3,316 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,342,000. Tesla accounts for about 1.2% of Brucke Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 79.5% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 70 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Tesla by 75.6% during the 4th quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 79 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. GS Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Tesla by 193.3% during the 4th quarter. GS Investments Inc. now owns 88 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Navigoe LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSLA opened at $339.34 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.09 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 166.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.43. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $167.41 and a twelve month high of $488.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $277.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $333.25.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $19.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.93 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 10.31%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 112,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.61, for a total value of $33,673,167.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,466,850. This trade represents a 56.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.73, for a total transaction of $718,046.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,242,273.50. This represents a 9.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 415,623 shares of company stock worth $116,650,831 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

TSLA has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $180.00 to $388.00 in a report on Friday, March 7th. HSBC cut their price target on shares of Tesla from $165.00 to $130.00 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Tesla from $314.00 to $307.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Truist Financial set a $280.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Tesla from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $293.97.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

