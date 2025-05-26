iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Bought by Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc.

Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 20.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,041 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises approximately 3.2% of Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $4,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Peterson Wealth Services purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. one8zero8 LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Down 1.0%

IWF opened at $390.60 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $365.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $388.77. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $308.67 and a 52-week high of $419.53. The company has a market cap of $104.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.66 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

