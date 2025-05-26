Skyline Advisors Inc. Sells 1,086 Shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF)

Skyline Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,086 shares during the quarter. Skyline Advisors Inc. owned about 0.09% of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF worth $723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DMXF. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $450,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 41,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,704,000 after buying an additional 5,339 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,987,000. Investor s Fiduciary Advisor Network LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,429,000. Finally, LifePlan Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 65.2% in the fourth quarter. LifePlan Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 2,449 shares in the last quarter.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DMXF opened at $72.66 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.63. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $58.82 and a 1 year high of $73.74. The company has a market capitalization of $799.26 million, a P/E ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 0.91.

About iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (DMXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted, ESG-screened index of large- and mid-cap stocks from the developed markets outside North America. DMXF was launched on Jun 16, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

