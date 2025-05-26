Brucke Financial Inc. Invests $470,000 in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Brucke Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 9,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SNY. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sanofi during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Sanofi by 952.6% in the 4th quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new position in Sanofi in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Sanofi by 59.8% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Sanofi in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.04% of the company’s stock.

Sanofi Stock Down 1.0%

SNY opened at $51.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.89. Sanofi has a 12 month low of $45.80 and a 12 month high of $60.12.

Sanofi Increases Dividend

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $10.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.79 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 25.61% and a net margin of 12.77%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Sanofi will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be issued a $2.0369 dividend. This is a boost from Sanofi’s previous annual dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 9th. This represents a yield of 3.1%. Sanofi’s payout ratio is 57.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SNY shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Sanofi to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Sanofi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Sanofi to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Friday, March 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.33.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

