997 Shares in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Bought by Brucke Financial Inc.

Brucke Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 997 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $737,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ASML. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV raised its position in ASML by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,340 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ASML during the 4th quarter valued at $191,000. LM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ASML by 270.9% during the 4th quarter. LM Advisors LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Infinitum Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ASML in the 4th quarter worth $6,931,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ASML during the fourth quarter valued at $320,000. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASML Stock Down 1.1%

ASML stock opened at $732.49 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $686.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $706.23. The company has a market capitalization of $288.18 billion, a PE ratio of 35.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.53. ASML Holding has a fifty-two week low of $578.51 and a fifty-two week high of $1,110.09.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The semiconductor company reported $6.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.12 by $0.19. ASML had a net margin of 26.78% and a return on equity of 47.73%. The business had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.90 billion. Research analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 25.17 earnings per share for the current year.

ASML has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on ASML from $860.00 to $840.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on ASML from $1,148.00 to $1,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on ASML from $1,100.00 to $965.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. DZ Bank upgraded ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ASML has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $906.00.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

