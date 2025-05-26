Skyline Advisors Inc. Increases Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Skyline Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 70.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 87,064 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,902 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of Skyline Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Skyline Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $4,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JPST. One Degree Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. One Degree Advisors Inc now owns 6,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 14,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc. now owns 8,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 6,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter.
JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Trading Up 0.0%
Shares of JPST opened at $50.55 on Monday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a one year low of $50.25 and a one year high of $50.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.50.
About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF
The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.
