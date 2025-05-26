Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $151.93.

Several equities research analysts have commented on VLO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Valero Energy from $152.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on Valero Energy from $140.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Valero Energy from $144.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Valero Energy from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $127.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on VLO

Valero Energy Trading Down 0.1%

NYSE VLO opened at $128.63 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $121.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.57. Valero Energy has a 52 week low of $99.00 and a 52 week high of $167.78.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $28.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.54 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The company’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.82 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Valero Energy will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 20th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 159.72%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Valero Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VLO. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 12.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,881,222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,135,043,000 after purchasing an additional 4,155,522 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 6.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,437,765 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,510,586,000 after purchasing an additional 736,533 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 276.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,795,436 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,425,754,000 after purchasing an additional 7,931,018 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,938,335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $973,119,000 after purchasing an additional 429,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,871,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $844,775,000 after purchasing an additional 100,248 shares in the last quarter. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Valero Energy

(Get Free Report

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.