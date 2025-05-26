4,104 Shares in International Paper (NYSE:IP) Purchased by Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC

Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IP. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in International Paper during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its stake in International Paper by 67.0% during the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 536 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in International Paper by 90.2% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 622 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new position in International Paper during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.95% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity
In other International Paper news, CAO Holly G. Goughnour sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.85, for a total value of $336,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,525 shares in the company, valued at $1,413,896.25. This trade represents a 19.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
International Paper Stock Performance
NYSE:IP opened at $47.68 on Monday. International Paper has a twelve month low of $41.50 and a twelve month high of $60.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.51 and a 200-day moving average of $53.13. The firm has a market cap of $25.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.03.
International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.12). International Paper had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 4.75%. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that International Paper will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
International Paper Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 158.12%.
International Paper Profile
International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.
