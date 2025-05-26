Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV Purchases 1,902 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,258 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares during the quarter. Medtronic comprises approximately 0.9% of Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $4,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MONECO Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 6,408 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 36,303 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,900,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 19,677 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Faithward Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Faithward Advisors LLC now owns 5,043 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 51,375 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,104,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $94.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup upgraded shares of Medtronic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.07.

Medtronic Stock Performance

NYSE MDT opened at $80.70 on Monday. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $75.96 and a 1 year high of $96.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $103.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.53, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $85.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.40.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.04. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The firm had revenue of $8.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 27th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.45%.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

