Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV Sells 2,776 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV trimmed its position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,776 shares during the quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $3,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,904,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,035,229,000 after purchasing an additional 245,821 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,601,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $998,039,000 after purchasing an additional 177,119 shares during the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,748,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $623,416,000 after purchasing an additional 25,142 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,100,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $538,390,000 after purchasing an additional 605,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 290.0% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,050,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $531,736,000 after purchasing an additional 3,011,566 shares during the last quarter. 98.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CBRE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on CBRE Group from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on CBRE Group from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. UBS Group dropped their price target on CBRE Group from $146.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Wall Street Zen lowered CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on CBRE Group from $163.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.22.

In related news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 1,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.10, for a total value of $254,585.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 105,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,603,396.10. The trade was a 1.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Chad J. Doellinger sold 797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.31, for a total transaction of $100,669.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,629,517.85. This trade represents a 2.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,396 shares of company stock worth $685,649. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CBRE opened at $121.13 on Monday. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.24 and a 1 year high of $147.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.11 billion, a PE ratio of 38.57 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.73 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 16.96% and a net margin of 2.71%. CBRE Group’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

