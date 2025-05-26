Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY Lowers Stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY reduced its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 19.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 281,912 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 67,971 shares during the period. Intuitive Surgical makes up 2.4% of Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY owned about 0.08% of Intuitive Surgical worth $147,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Onefund LLC increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Onefund LLC now owns 947 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 451 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,039 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 526 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 747 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG opened at $539.54 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $511.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $538.09. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $396.15 and a 52-week high of $616.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.17, a PEG ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.70.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.10. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 27.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ISRG shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $475.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. BTIG Research set a $560.00 price target on Intuitive Surgical and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $510.00 to $470.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $605.00 to $590.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $630.00 to $605.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $596.05.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuitive Surgical

In other Intuitive Surgical news, CFO Jamie Samath sold 188 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $566.94, for a total value of $106,584.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,162 shares in the company, valued at $4,060,424.28. The trade was a 2.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jami K. Nachtsheim sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total value of $1,248,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,371 shares in the company, valued at $3,312,920. The trade was a 27.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,700 shares of company stock worth $16,865,621 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

