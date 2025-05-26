Yoffe Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 3,334 Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Yoffe Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 352,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,844,000 after buying an additional 11,674 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,247,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970,300 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A. lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 200,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,139,000 after purchasing an additional 22,657 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 166.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 19,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 12,499 shares during the period. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 319,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,502,000 after purchasing an additional 58,204 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Citigroup
In related news, Director John Cunningham Dugan sold 4,417 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total value of $301,504.42. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $890,656.48. This trade represents a 25.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.
Citigroup Stock Down 0.4%
Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $21.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.34 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 7.43%. On average, research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Citigroup Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 5th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.39%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on C shares. TD Cowen started coverage on Citigroup in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective (down from $96.00) on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Citigroup from $110.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Citigroup from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.97.
About Citigroup
Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.
