Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC Raises Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 185.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,686 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,395 shares during the quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHV. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $239,000. Capital & Planning LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 203.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 331,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,649,000 after buying an additional 222,509 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 201.9% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 29,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 19,550 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 188.5% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 59,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after buying an additional 38,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 170.8% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 9,437 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $26.46 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.05 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 0.90. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $23.08 and a twelve month high of $28.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.56.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

