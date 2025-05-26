REAP Financial Group LLC Has $3.95 Million Stock Position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BATS:FNOV)

REAP Financial Group LLC lessened its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BATS:FNOV – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,522 shares during the quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November were worth $3,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Armis Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,050,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November in the 4th quarter valued at $1,435,000. Novem Group acquired a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November in the 4th quarter valued at $625,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. acquired a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November in the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth acquired a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November in the 4th quarter valued at $244,000.

Get FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - November alerts:

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November Price Performance

Shares of FNOV stock opened at $47.83 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.57. FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November has a one year low of $41.76 and a one year high of $50.45. The firm has a market cap of $834.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.11 and a beta of 0.65.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (FNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FNOV was launched on Nov 15, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BATS:FNOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - November Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - November and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.