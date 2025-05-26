Yoffe Investment Management LLC Invests $440,000 in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Yoffe Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 23,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 11,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. WT Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 52,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspect Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 94.5% in the fourth quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF stock opened at $21.39 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.62. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $17.56 and a 1-year high of $21.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 0.86.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

