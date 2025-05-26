Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) Shares Bought by Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV

Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,798 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 588 shares during the period. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV owned 0.07% of Kontoor Brands worth $3,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KTB. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kontoor Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Kontoor Brands by 62.4% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Kontoor Brands by 229.7% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. Quarry LP increased its position in Kontoor Brands by 161.3% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in Kontoor Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

Kontoor Brands Stock Down 1.9%

Kontoor Brands stock opened at $69.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.00 and a 1-year high of $96.80. The company has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 15.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.69.

Kontoor Brands Announces Dividend

Kontoor Brands ( NYSE:KTB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.04. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 73.99% and a net margin of 9.72%. The firm had revenue of $622.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 10th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KTB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Kontoor Brands from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Kontoor Brands from $83.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Kontoor Brands from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Kontoor Brands from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kontoor Brands presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.00.

About Kontoor Brands

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, produces, procures, markets, distributes, and licenses denim, apparel, footwear, and accessories, primarily under the Wrangler and Lee brands. The company operates through two segments: Wrangler and Lee. It licenses and sells apparel under the Rock & Republic brand name.

