Loop Industries (LOOP) Projected to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP – Get Free Report) is projected to post its Q4 2025 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 27th. Analysts expect Loop Industries to post earnings of ($0.10) per share and revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter.
Loop Industries Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:LOOP opened at $1.02 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.11. Loop Industries has a 12 month low of $0.85 and a 12 month high of $2.80.
About Loop Industries
