Loop Industries (LOOP) Projected to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP – Get Free Report) is projected to post its Q4 2025 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 27th. Analysts expect Loop Industries to post earnings of ($0.10) per share and revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOOP opened at $1.02 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.11. Loop Industries has a 12 month low of $0.85 and a 12 month high of $2.80.

Loop Industries, Inc, a technology company, focuses on depolymerizing waste polyethylene terephthalate PET plastics and polyester fibers, including plastic bottles, packaging, carpets and textiles of any color, transparency and even ocean plastics that have been degraded by the sun and salt, to its base building blocks.

