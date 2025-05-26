Cuisine Solutions, Inc. (CUSI) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 30th

Cuisine Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CUSI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, May 24th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share on Thursday, June 12th. This represents a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th.

Shares of CUSI stock opened at $18.00 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.38. Cuisine Solutions has a 12-month low of $16.25 and a 12-month high of $18.75.

Cuisine Solutions, Inc produces and markets various food products in the United States. Its products include beef, lamb, pork and veal, pastas, poultry, sauces, seafood, and vegetarian meals. The company offers its products to foodservice, on board services, retail, military, and national restaurant chain industries.

