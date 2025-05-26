Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV Grows Stock Position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,461 shares during the quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $2,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 607.8% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Equity Residential by 109.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Equity Residential by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on EQR. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Equity Residential from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 8th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Equity Residential from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $82.25 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.50.

EQR stock opened at $67.62 on Monday. Equity Residential has a 1-year low of $59.41 and a 1-year high of $78.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $68.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.89.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.02. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 34.76%. The company had revenue of $760.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.43 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. Equity Residential’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Equity Residential will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.6925 per share. This is an increase from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $2.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is 105.73%.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

