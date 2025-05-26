Top Fertilizer Stocks To Watch Today – May 23rd

CSX, Union Pacific, Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras, Norfolk Southern, and Canadian Pacific Kansas City are the five Fertilizer stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Fertilizer stocks refer to the inventory of raw materials and finished fertilizer products held by producers, distributors, or retailers. These stocks ensure a steady supply to meet agricultural demand and help stabilize prices and availability throughout the planting season. Proper management of fertilizer stocks balances supply chain efficiency with timely delivery to farmers. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Fertilizer stocks within the last several days.

CSX (CSX)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

NASDAQ CSX traded up $0.17 on Friday, reaching $30.81. The stock had a trading volume of 7,588,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,876,181. The stock has a market cap of $57.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.22. CSX has a 12-month low of $26.22 and a 12-month high of $37.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Union Pacific (UNP)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Shares of Union Pacific stock traded down $0.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $222.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 971,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,638,289. The firm has a market cap of $132.88 billion, a PE ratio of 20.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $223.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $233.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Union Pacific has a fifty-two week low of $204.66 and a fifty-two week high of $258.07.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR)

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. The Exploration and Production segment explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily for supplies to the domestic refineries.

NYSE PBR traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,847,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,374,762. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.25. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a twelve month low of $11.03 and a twelve month high of $15.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $75.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 0.87.

Norfolk Southern (NSC)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Shares of NYSE NSC traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $239.34. 300,586 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,204,874. The stock has a market cap of $53.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.69, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.30. Norfolk Southern has a 1 year low of $201.63 and a 1 year high of $277.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $227.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $242.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CP)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

Shares of CP stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $80.57. The company had a trading volume of 773,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,799,397. The stock has a market cap of $74.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.78, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.25. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 52-week low of $66.49 and a 52-week high of $87.72.

