Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY Sells 14,027 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY reduced its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 609,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,027 shares during the quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Novartis were worth $59,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NVS. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis during the 4th quarter worth about $324,000. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis during the 4th quarter worth about $473,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 43,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,189,000 after buying an additional 3,391 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis during the 4th quarter worth about $704,000. Finally, Ascent Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 6,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. 13.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NVS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Novartis to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.38.

NVS stock opened at $112.77 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $238.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.83. Novartis AG has a 52 week low of $96.06 and a 52 week high of $120.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $13.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.92 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 23.56% and a return on equity of 37.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 8.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

