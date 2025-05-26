44,547 Shares in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Bought by Financial Advisory Corp

Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 44,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,962,000. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 0.3% of Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LM Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. LM Advisors LLC now owns 71,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,150,000 after acquiring an additional 3,113 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 6,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941 shares during the period. Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $279,000. Armis Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,107,000. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 49,161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after acquiring an additional 8,637 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.4%

NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $47.80 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $39.53 and a 1 year high of $49.57. The stock has a market cap of $123.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.12.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.