Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC Purchases New Holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,608 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SLV. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares Silver Trust by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. lifted its position in iShares Silver Trust by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. now owns 119,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,220,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its position in iShares Silver Trust by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 8,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its position in iShares Silver Trust by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 9,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in iShares Silver Trust by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 5,174 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Silver Trust Stock Up 1.4%

SLV stock opened at $30.45 on Monday. iShares Silver Trust has a 12-month low of $24.25 and a 12-month high of $31.80. The company has a market cap of $15.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.77.

About iShares Silver Trust

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

