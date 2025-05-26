Deutsche Wohnen SE (DTCWY) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 28th

Deutsche Wohnen SE (OTCMKTS:DTCWY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, May 23rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.0116 per share on Thursday, June 12th. This represents a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 28th.
Deutsche Wohnen Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:DTCWY opened at $12.74 on Monday. Deutsche Wohnen has a 52-week low of $9.27 and a 52-week high of $15.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.16.
Deutsche Wohnen Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Deutsche Wohnen
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- This Market Sell-Off Might Trigger a Value Rotation Into Pepsi
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- Alphabet Stock Lags—But Waymo May Be Its Hidden Driver
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- Trade Desk Silences Critics; Recovery Looks Poised to Continue
Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Wohnen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Wohnen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.