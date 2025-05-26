Deutsche Wohnen SE (DTCWY) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 28th

Deutsche Wohnen SE (OTCMKTS:DTCWY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, May 23rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.0116 per share on Thursday, June 12th. This represents a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 28th.

Deutsche Wohnen Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:DTCWY opened at $12.74 on Monday. Deutsche Wohnen has a 52-week low of $9.27 and a 52-week high of $15.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.16.

Deutsche Wohnen Company Profile

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through Rental, Value-add, Recurring Sales, Development, and Care segment. The Rental segment offers value-enhancing management to residential real estate portfolio. The Value- add segment engages in the core business of letting.

